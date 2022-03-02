Piper Sandler Comments on Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $507.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

