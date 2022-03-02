Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $38.94 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $1,862,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.