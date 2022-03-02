Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

PLUG traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.20. 562,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,757,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

