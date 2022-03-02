Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Plug Power updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PLUG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 29,181,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,757,281. Plug Power has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.
About Plug Power (Get Rating)
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
