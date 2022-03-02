PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
PNM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.
NYSE:PNM opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PNM Resources (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
