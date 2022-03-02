PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

PNM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM opened at $44.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.