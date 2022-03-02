Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 2.3% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,301,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,536,000 after purchasing an additional 124,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,728,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $723,046,000 after purchasing an additional 602,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,031,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,974,000 after purchasing an additional 465,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,708,000 after purchasing an additional 549,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 163,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,173. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $81.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

