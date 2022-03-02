Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Poehling Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.31. 64,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,675,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $98.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.30 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

