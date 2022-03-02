Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group accounts for 1.2% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,083. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

