Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,549,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 484.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after buying an additional 338,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.29. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.23.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSGS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

