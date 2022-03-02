Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.61. 63,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.81%.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

