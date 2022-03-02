Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.45. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 249.50 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.63. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 232.80 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,293.24.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on POLY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.46) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.10) to GBX 1,170 ($15.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.15).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.