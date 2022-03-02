Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $565.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 29.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $462.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Pool has a 52-week low of $313.92 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool will post 17.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

