Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives $96.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

BPOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Popular by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,892,000 after acquiring an additional 54,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. Popular has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

