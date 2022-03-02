Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 243.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRCH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Porch Group stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.