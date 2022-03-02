Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.19% of Post worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.08 and a beta of 0.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $118.32.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.