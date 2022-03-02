Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $158.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

