PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.14

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $133.14 and last traded at $134.56, with a volume of 34290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.09.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

