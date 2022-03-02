Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,456. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after purchasing an additional 105,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

