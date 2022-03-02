Primalbase Token (PBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $396.00

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the dollar. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primalbase Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042380 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.34 or 0.06723074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.93 or 0.99979905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq . The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

