Private Trust Co. NA Buys 173 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $117,500,000 after buying an additional 340,901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $247,951,000 after purchasing an additional 156,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.34.

CRM stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.61. The company had a trading volume of 390,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $207.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,498 shares of company stock worth $40,159,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

