Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,380,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,588,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

NYSE MMC traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

