Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.78. The company had a trading volume of 288,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,954. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

