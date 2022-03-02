Private Trust Co. NA Has $34.49 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,552 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 32,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.35. 1,358,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,868,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.