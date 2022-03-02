Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,292,000 after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $221.73. 87,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,497,732. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

