Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 2,429 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,457,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

