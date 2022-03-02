Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.90. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 16,796 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
