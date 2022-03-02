Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.15

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $0.90. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 16,796 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

