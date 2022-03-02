Profound Medical (PRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.29, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of C$11.26 and a 12-month high of C$30.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$271.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.36.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

