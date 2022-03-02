ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.36 and last traded at $39.36. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period.

