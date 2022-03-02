Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

PTGX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

