Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.
About Provident Financial (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
