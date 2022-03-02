Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,339,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

