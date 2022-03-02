Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Holdings Boosted by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

