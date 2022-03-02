PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at JMP Securities

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.76. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $72.53.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $562,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 151,244 shares of company stock worth $4,775,328. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

