Pulmonx Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pulmonx in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,212,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,200 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,447,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 95.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after buying an additional 621,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 17.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,737,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 414,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

