Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Purple Innovation updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 298,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $445.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 155,344 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last three months. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

