Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.88.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.