Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Issued By Truist Financial

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.69. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of WLL opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 343,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 155.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.