Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Issued By William Blair

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Argo Group International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.15.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth about $16,116,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 28.3% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,486,000 after buying an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.