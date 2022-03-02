Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Issued By Oppenheimer

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TransMedics Group in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89. The company has a market cap of $507.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

