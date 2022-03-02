Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kaltura Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kaltura in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. dropped their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Kaltura by 545.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

