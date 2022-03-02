Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Cut by Analyst

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.
NTR opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $88.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
