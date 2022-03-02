Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Cut by Analyst

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Penumbra’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

Shares of PEN opened at $224.27 on Monday. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,495.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,344 shares of company stock worth $8,225,129. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

