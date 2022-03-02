Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Qurate Retail, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Qurate Retail in a report released on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Qurate Retail’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday.

QRTEA stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,994,000 after buying an additional 883,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

