Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

SHOO stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.64. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 268.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 8.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

