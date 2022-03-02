Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered by Analyst

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,862,000 after acquiring an additional 473,361 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

