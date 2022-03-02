Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issued By William Blair

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for LHC Group in a report released on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHCG. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $139.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

