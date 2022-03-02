Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for frontdoor, inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a return on equity of 2,542.10% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

FTDR stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in frontdoor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

