Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.91.

TSE HBM opened at C$10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.44%.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.