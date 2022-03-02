Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $70,754,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 236,496 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 598.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $9,517,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 150,004 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

