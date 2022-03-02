Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GIL. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.22.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$48.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$35.96 and a 1 year high of C$55.13. The company has a market cap of C$9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

