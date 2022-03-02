Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $184.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.89.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Qorvo stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Qorvo (Get Rating)
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.