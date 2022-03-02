Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $184.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.